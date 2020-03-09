SBI's fund infusion into Yes Bank not a complete solution, say analysts

The State Bank of India (SBI) stock on Monday is not far from its 22-month lows. While the reasons for this are the same, concerns are a lot bigger now.

The only difference is that, earlier, when SBI had to absorb its smaller associates, the lender knew exactly what it was looking at and had an idea of the pain ahead. With YES Bank, neither is the case. While SBI’s shareholders, including foreign portfolio investors, insurance companies, and mutual funds (who hold roughly 36 per cent), know the bank is putting all its might to restrict investment to 49 per cent in the ...