SC issues contempt notice against directors of Amrapali group; seeks reply

-
ALSO READ
Greater Noida building collapse: 8 killed, many feared trapped in rubble
SC gives dozen stalled projects of Amrapali to three co-developers
Can complete Amrapali's 15 projects within 3 yrs, need Rs 85 bn: NBCC to SC
Greater Noida rape: Woman forced to drink, raped by Ola driver's friend
Haier to invest Rs 30.69 bn to set up manufacturing units in Greater Noida
-
The Supreme Court Thursday issued contempt notice against three directors, including the CMD of Amrapali group for defying various court orders, and sought their reply in four weeks.
A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud asked the three directors to present themselves before SHO of Noida Sector 62 tomorrow before 8 AM and directed the Noida police to take them to the sealed properties where the documents of the group companies will be catalogued.
The apex court said the sealed properties of the Amrapali group in Noida and Greater Noida will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM for cataloguing of documents for next 15 days.
Earlier in the day the group had informed the apex court that its nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar have been sealed in compliance with the court's order.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU