SC issues contempt notice against directors of Amrapali group; seeks reply

The Thursday issued contempt notice against three directors, including the CMD of for defying various court orders, and sought their reply in four weeks.

A bench of Justices and asked the three directors to present themselves before SHO of Sector 62 tomorrow before 8 AM and directed the police to take them to the sealed properties where the documents of the group will be catalogued.



The apex court said the sealed properties of the in and will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM for cataloguing of documents for next 15 days.

Earlier in the day the group had informed the apex court that its nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar have been sealed in compliance with the court's order.