Schneider Electric Infrastructure posts Rs 6.25 cr net profit in Q2

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 6.25 crore in September quarter mainly due to higher revenues.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 373.58 crore in the quarter from Rs 317.69 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company's business operations fall within a single primary business segment viz. product and systems for electricity distribution.
About COVID-19 impact, it said that the company does not anticipate any material impact on the recoverability of the carrying value of its assets including trade and other receivables, contract assets, unbilled revenue, inventories, property, plant and equipment and right to use assets.
