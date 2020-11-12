Natco Pharma Q2 net profit rises 73% to Rs 204 crore on robust sales

-
ALSO READ
Multiple growth catalysts falling in place for Natco Pharma: Analysts
Natco Pharma Q4 PBT down 23% at Rs 117 cr on decline in Hep C portfolio
Natco Pharma eyes launch of 8-10 new drugs yearly in Indian market
Natco Pharma reports 14.5% decline in net profit at Rs 122 cr for Q1
Natco Pharma's Canadian unit, Celgene sign pact for cancer treatment drug
-
Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 73.23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 203.9 crore for the quarter ended September mainly on account of robust sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.
Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 827.9 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 518.9 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
The board of directors has recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2020-21, the filing said.
Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 902.00 per scrip on BSE, up 0.52 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU