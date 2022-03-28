Sebi penalises erstwhile Essar Steel India for disclosure lapses

-
ALSO READ
Sebi levies Rs 7 lakh fine on Jaypee Infratech for disclosure lapses
Adani Power gets NCLT nod to acquire Essar's 1,200 MW Mahan project in MP
India Ratings launches ESG relevance disclosure on rated companies
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
Essar submits planning application for hydrogen production plants
-
Markets watchdog Sebi on Monday penalised erstwhile Essar Steel India Ltd, which is now known as ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd, for lapses in making disclosures related to issuance of non-convertible debentures.
However, the imposition of Rs 2 lakh fine on the entity would be subject to the outcome of appeals by Sebi in some other cases related to insolvency proceedings before the Supreme Court.
The appeals were filed by Sebi against the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) ruling wherein it was held that the regulator cannot initiate action against a company whose resolution plan has already been approved.
The company was acquired through an insolvency resolution process. Its management was transferred to ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd in December 2019.
While Essar Steel India Ltd was admitted to insolvency proceedings in August 2017, the alleged violations related to disclosures happened during the period from December 2015 to March 2019.
In a 35-page order, Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Essar Steel India Pvt Ltd for the disclosure lapses.
While determining the penalty, the regulator noted that there is no evidence to indicate that violations were repetitive in nature which is taken into consideration as a mitigating factor.
"... the enforcement of this order shall be subject to the outcome of the appeals in Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and and Raj Oil Mills Ltd before the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Sebi said in the order on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU