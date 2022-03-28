Facing many challenges in India, but committed to support customers: Huawei

-
ALSO READ
China's Huawei says 2021 sales down; profit rises 76% on asset sales
Report links Huawei to China's domestic spying in Xinjiang province
Huawei Smart Glasses with detachable front frame design launched
Huawei has long-term strategy for India which will not change: APAC VP
Joe Biden signs law to ban Huawei, ZTE from doing business in US
-
Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Monday said that it has been facing multiple challenges in India, but is committed to support customers in the country.
Huawei India CEO David Li while unveiling the company's annual financial report for 2021 at a virtual event said that the company is monitoring and evaluating the situation in the country.
"In India, as we face multiple challenges and a complicated external environment, we continue to monitor and evaluate the situation in the country. We reiterate that we remain committed to supporting our customers with the latest technology and best services," David Li said.
Huawei, in its annual report, claimed to have achieved USD 99.93 billion in revenue during 2021, and its profit increased to USD 17.84 billion, or 76 per cent year-on-year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU