Facing many challenges in India, but committed to support customers: Huawei

Chinese telecom gear maker on Monday said that it has been facing multiple challenges in India, but is committed to support customers in the country.

India CEO David Li while unveiling the company's annual financial report for 2021 at a virtual event said that the company is monitoring and evaluating the situation in the country.

"In India, as we face multiple challenges and a complicated external environment, we continue to monitor and evaluate the situation in the country. We reiterate that we remain committed to supporting our customers with the latest technology and best services," David Li said.

Huawei, in its annual report, claimed to have achieved USD 99.93 billion in revenue during 2021, and its profit increased to USD 17.84 billion, or 76 per cent year-on-year.

