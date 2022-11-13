JUST IN
BHEL's defence unit in Haridwar gets certificate to manufacture naval guns
Godrej Properties highest bidder for Noida land parcels with Rs 377-cr bid
Centre has no intention to privatise Singareni Collieries, says PM Modi
Patanjali Foods Q2 results: Net profit down 31.6% YoY to Rs 112.3 crore
The $14 billion feud that splintered the billionaire Hinduja family
RIL awarded project to make India's first multimodal logistics park
Adani group to launch open offer for NDTV on November 22
Keystone Realtors raises over Rs 190 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
India wearable market registers 56.4% growth, boAt leads, says report
Future Retail saga explained: From rise & fall to Amazon-RIL court battle
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BHEL's defence unit in Haridwar gets certificate to manufacture naval guns
Business Standard

Sembcorp to acquire Vector Green for Rs 2,780 cr, expand India presence

Sembcorp Industries will acquire Vector Green Energy for Rs 2,780 crore to expand its renewable energy footprint in India to 3 gigawatts (GW), the company said on Sunday.

Topics
Sembcorp Industries | renewable energy sector | acquisition

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sembcorp energy

Sembcorp Industries will acquire Vector Green Energy for Rs 2,780 crore to expand its renewable energy footprint in India to 3 gigawatts (GW), the company said on Sunday.

The completion of the acquisition will bring the Singapore-based group's gross renewable energy capacity to 8.5 GW, closer to its 2025 target of 10 GW of gross installed renewable capacity.

"Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra Limited, has signed an agreement with India Infrastructure Fund II, a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners India Pvt Ltd, to acquire 100 per cent interest in Vector Green Energy Private Limited (Vector Green) for a base equity consideration of approximately Rs 2,780 crore," it said in a statement.

Vector Green is an independent power producer with renewable power generation assets across 13 Indian states. The portfolio includes 495 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity and 24 MW of wind capacity in operation, with 64 MW of solar projects under development.

"Including Vector Green, Sembcorp's gross renewables portfolio installed and under development in India will total 3 GW, comprising 1 GW of solar assets and 2 GW of wind assets," it said.

The acquisition will be funded through internal cash resources and external borrowings.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected by the first quarter of 2023.

Wong Kim Yin, Group President & CEO, Sembcorp Industries, said: "Sembcorp remains committed to growing its renewables portfolio in India, one of the fastest growing renewables markets in the world. This acquisition is aligned with the Group's brown-to-green transformation strategy. With the completion of this acquisition, Sembcorp's gross renewable energy capacity will increase to 8.5 GW, pushing us closer towards our 2025 target of 10 GW".

Vipul Tuli, CEO of South Asia, Sembcorp Industries, added: "This acquisition brings the significant utility-scale solar capacity to our India business, which will complement our existing wind portfolio. It also broadens and deepens our renewable energy capabilities and presence across states in India, and positions us well for further green growth in the country".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sembcorp Industries

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 10:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.