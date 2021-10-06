Shailesh Dobhal succeeds Shyamal Majumdar as Editor of Business Standard

Business Standard takes pleasure in announcing that Shailesh Dobhal has taken over as its new Editor yesterday, October 5.
Mr Dobhal succeeded Shyamal Majumdar, who has retired.
Mr Dobhal (51) joined Business Standard in 2011 as Resident Editor in New Delhi, and has played a key role in building the newspaper and strengthening its digital operations as Digital Editor. Earlier, he was Senior Editor at The Economic Times and Associate Editor at Business Today.
