Shell, Microsoft join hands to provide digital skills to non-IT students

Shell India and Microsoft on Wednesday announced a collaboration to impart digital skills to students in vocational education institutions as part of their joint commitment to equip tomorrow's workforce with future-ready skills.
The project aims to enable 5,000 underserved youth across 24 government institutes with digital productivity and employability skills and prepare them for digital careers in the manufacturing and energy sectors.
"This collaboration between Shell and Microsoft will help create a future-ready workforce and open new avenues of learning and job opportunities for students in ITI and polytechnic colleges," Latika Taneja, Head of Corporate Relations, Shell India, said in a statement.
Moreover, the company said that the first phase of the programme will focus on creating awareness about the digital employment opportunities across Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, to enable livelihood opportunities for students in ITI and polytechnic trades such as electrician, electrical engineering, fashion designing, and more.
"In today's digital-driven economy, it is critical to equip the youth in vocational education, especially in non-IT trades with digital skills to meet the demands of the rapidly transforming sectors. We are excited to join forces with Shell on this crucial initiative empowering skills for jobs and look forward to making a positive impact on the youth of India," Gunjan Patel, Director, Microsoft Philanthropies India, said in a statement.
Further, the initiative will support the enhancement of digital learning labs at these institutes and build the capacity of faculty members to sustain the outcomes of the program.
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:14 IST
