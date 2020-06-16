Shopper Stop posts net loss of Rs 127 cr in Q4FY20; shares slip 5%

-
Shares of retail chain Shoppers Stop on Tuesday fell over 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020.
The stock tanked 5.41 per cent to close at Rs 177.55 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 8.36 per cent to Rs 172.
On the NSE, it dipped 3.87 per cent to settle at Rs 177.60.
Shoppers Stop on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020, with coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on its operations.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.47 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19.
Revenue from operations declined to Rs 724.38 crore during the period under review from Rs 812.65 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.
