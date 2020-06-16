JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Edelweiss realty fund invests Rs 1,550 cr in projects in Mumbai, NCR
Business Standard

Shopper Stop posts net loss of Rs 127 cr in Q4FY20; shares slip 5%

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 724.38 crore during the period under review from Rs 812.65 crore in the same period of 2018-19

Topics
Q4 earnings | Shoppers Stop Q4 results | Shoppers Stop

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shoppers Stop
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.47 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19

Shares of retail chain Shoppers Stop on Tuesday fell over 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The stock tanked 5.41 per cent to close at Rs 177.55 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 8.36 per cent to Rs 172.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 to accelerate India Inc's migration to safe, large banks

On the NSE, it dipped 3.87 per cent to settle at Rs 177.60.

Shoppers Stop on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020, with coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on its operations.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.47 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19.


ALSO READ: HCQ's emergency-use revocation by US unlikely to impact exports

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 724.38 crore during the period under review from Rs 812.65 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 20:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU