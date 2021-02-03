Shriram City Union Finance aims over Rs 6,000 cr disbursement in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Shriram City Union rises 4% as June quarter profit shows sequential growth
Shriram City Union standalone Apr-June qtr net profit at Rs 192.27 cr
Shriram City Union Finance reports Q2 net profit down 10% at Rs 275 cr
India Ratings takes 3 finance firms off rating watch negative list
Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to Rs 200 cr through bonds
-
Shriram City Union Finance, a part of Shriram Group, is aiming a disbursement of over Rs 6,000 crore in the fourth quarter, a top company official said.
In December quarter, its disbursements grew 6.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,197 crore from Rs 5,822 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Close to 75 per cent of the company's total lending is to small and medium enterprises (SME) and two-wheeler segments.
In January, we have done well both in the two-wheeler and SME segments. Looks like the fourth quarter is going to be on par or on the same trajectory of Q3. Disbursements will be over Rs 6,000 crore, company' managing director and CEO Y S Chakravarti said.
Its collection efficiency reached the pre-COVID-19 level of 97-98 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, he said.
The deposit-taking non banking financial company has approved one-time restructuring worth Rs 150 crore. Of that, it has restructured worth Rs 12-13 crore so far.
We expect to end up with (one-time restructuring of) about Rs 100-115 crore, which would be less than half a per cent of our total assets under management , he said.
In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, its profit after tax declined 5.7 per cent to Rs 280 crore compared to Rs 297 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
During the quarter its asset quality continued to improve steadily, with gross stage 3 levels at 6.46 per cent compared to 8.51 per cent a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU