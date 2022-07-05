Singapore Airlines to restore network in India to pre-pandemic level

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Reporter 

Singapore Airlines had partnered with the Mumbai-based conglomerate Tata Group in the failed 2001 privatization of Air India Ltd. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Singapore Airlines had partnered with the Mumbai-based conglomerate Tata Group in the failed 2001 privatization of Air India Ltd. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Singapore Airlines will restore its network in India to pre-pandemic level. It is adding flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi.

“Robust demand for travel to and from India... supports an increase in our services in this important market," said JoAnn Tan, senior V-P, marketing planning.

First Published: Tue, July 05 2022. 22:56 IST

