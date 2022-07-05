Singapore Airlines to restore network in India to pre-pandemic level

-
ALSO READ
Why India should have an informal ceiling on number of domestic airlines
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction
Singapore Airlines will continue to support Vistara's growth, says CEO
Magenta to deploy over 1,000 cargo EVs in Bengaluru within next few months
Tata Sons to shift 4 group airlines under one office roof in Gurgaon
-
“Robust demand for travel to and from India... supports an increase in our services in this important market," said JoAnn Tan, senior V-P, marketing planning.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU