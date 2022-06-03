SJVN to invest over Rs 1,000 cr in 3 solar projects in UP, says CMD Sharma

Power producer will invest over Rs 1,000 crore to set up three renewable energy projects in .

The company's CMD Nand Lal Sharma said two with a capacity of 75 MW each will be set up at villages Parasan and Gurha in district Jalaun.

The third one of 50 MW solar power project will be set up at village Gujarai in Kanpur Dehat. With these three solar power projects, is investing around Rs 1,057 crore in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

" has been felicitated by the government for investing more than Rs 1,000 crore in the state during the 3rd Investor Meet Ground Breaking ceremony. The event was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Shimla-based SJVN is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

