SJVN to invest over Rs 1,000 cr in 3 solar projects in UP, says CMD Sharma

-
ALSO READ
SJVN upscales power generation capacity target to 50,000 MW by 2040
California may cut rooftop solar incentives as panel market booms
Adani Group set up new subsidiary ANIL for new energy business
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd to acquire UK's battery firm Faradion
Tata Power Solar bags Rs 5,500 cr order from SJVN for 1 GW project
-
Power producer SJVN will invest over Rs 1,000 crore to set up three renewable energy projects in Uttar Pradesh.
The company's CMD Nand Lal Sharma said two solar projects with a capacity of 75 MW each will be set up at villages Parasan and Gurha in district Jalaun.
The third one of 50 MW solar power project will be set up at village Gujarai in Kanpur Dehat. With these three solar power projects, SJVN is investing around Rs 1,057 crore in Uttar Pradesh, he added.
"SJVN has been felicitated by the Uttar Pradesh government for investing more than Rs 1,000 crore in the state during the 3rd Investor Meet Ground Breaking ceremony. The event was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the company said in a statement on Friday.
Shimla-based SJVN is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU