JUST IN

Smallcap World Fund buys 554,000 shares of Mastek for Rs 117 crore
Well-poised to usher in 5G revolution in India, says Bharti Airtel
Fully ready for 5G rollout in shortest period of time: Jio on Rs 88k-cr buy
Honda Motorcycle Scooter India's sales rise 15% to 443,643 units in July
Non-life insurers not keen on paying obligatory cession to GIC Re
Reliance Jio to pay Rs 70 crore to Tata Comm in two weeks: Supreme Court
Auto sales show positive trends in July as global chip headwinds ease
ITC sees broad-based growth, net profit rises 34% to Rs 4,389 crore
Zomato plans new management structure, with multiple CEOs: Internal memo
Zomato's loss eases to Rs 186 cr in Q1; revenue up 67% to Rs 1,413 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Well-poised to usher in 5G revolution in India, says Bharti Airtel

Business Standard

Smallcap World Fund buys 554,000 shares of Mastek for Rs 117 crore

Smallcap World Fund Inc on Monday purchased 5.54 lakh shares of IT company Mastek Ltd for Rs 117 crore through an open market transaction.

Topics
Mastek | Action Construction Equipment Mastek | Investors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
overseas securities

Smallcap World Fund Inc on Monday purchased 5.54 lakh shares of IT company Mastek Ltd for Rs 117 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 5,54,883 shares of the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 2,109.96 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 117.07 crore.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kacholia sold 5.50 lakh shares of Mastek for Rs 2,110 per scrip.

Shares of Mastek closed 3.55 per cent higher at Rs 2,175.50 on NSE.

In a separate transaction, ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought 3.72 lakh shares of petrochemical company Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd for Rs 19 crore through an open market transaction.

Kacholia acquired 3,72,128 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 505 apiece, showed the bulk deal data available with the NSE.

This took the transaction value to Rs 18.79 crore.

Shares of Agarwal Industrial Corporation closed 15.13 per cent higher at Rs 564 on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Mastek

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 22:03 IST

`
.