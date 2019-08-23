Smaller food aggregators rejig plans after eateries say no to Zomato Gold

The feud between Zomato and restaurants is unlikely to end anytime soon.

While players such as Dineout, Eazydiner, Magicpin and Nearbuy have all rejigged their plans to do away with deep discounting, restaurants say they will still not endorse Zomato Gold until the food service aggregator discontinues its deep discounting tactics. National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said on Friday that Zomato technology has to be seen as an enabler of privileges, not a privilege itself. “The strength of technology and its adoption is paramount to avoid detrimental circumstances like ...