Sobha's Q2 sales bookings up 49% at Rs 1,030 cr on improved housing demand

-
ALSO READ
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
Real estate sector to cross $1 trillion by 2030: Housing Secretary
Q4 of FY21 sees recovery in housing prices as pandemic tapers: CARE Ratings
Covid pandemic hits housing supply, launches down 59% in April-June
Residential sales surge by 83% YoY in second quarter 2021: JLL
-
Bengaluru-based real estate firm Sobha Ltd on Wednesday said it has clocked 49 per cent growth in sales bookings at Rs 1,030.2 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand.
The company had sold properties worth Rs 689.9 crore in the year-ago period.
In a regulatory filing, Sobha informed that sales bookings in volume terms rose to
13,48,864 square feet in Q2 of this fiscal from 8,91,700 square feet in the same quarter of last financial year.
Sobha's sales bookings rose to Rs 1,713.1 crore during April-September of this fiscal year from Rs 1,177.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
In the entire last fiscal year 2020-21, Sobha had clocked sales bookings of Rs 3,137.2 crore.
"With festive season coming in and our planned new launches in the coming quarters, we are expected to sustain momentum in the second half of the financial year," Sobha said in the filing.
During the second quarter of FY'22, Sobha said it has achieved best-ever sales volume at sustainable price realisation.
"This was primarily driven by good sales numbers achieved in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune and GIFT CITY. The Kerala region has shown improved sales performance as compared to Q1 FY'22. It could have done better but for the prolonged impact of Covid second wave," the company said.
Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate players in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU