JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jet Airways mishap: 5 passengers suffer from 'mild conductive deafness'

How Radiant Life Care catapulted into big league with Max Healthcare deal
Business Standard

Social media platforms account for 79% of e-commerce in India: PayPal

The survey found that about 52% of the total consumer demand on social media commerce comprises cosmetics and beauty products

IANS  |  New Delhi 

facebook

Sales through social media platforms account for over 79 per cent of the total online selling of goods and services in India, a PayPal report said on Thursday.

Growing digitisation and increasing internet penetration in India have reportedly encouraged commerce to move online, it said.

"Facebook, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are used most by merchants in India, than anywhere across Asia (excluding China)," said the report named "Beyond Networking: Social Commerce as a Driver of Digital Payments".

Across the Asian markets surveyed, India leads with 84 per cent of merchants using mobile-enabled payment methods, according to the survey.

The survey found that about 52 per cent of the total consumer demand on social media commerce comprises cosmetics and beauty products.

 
First Published: Thu, September 20 2018. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements