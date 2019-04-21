Social media plays a role in sustenance of linear TV: Sky's Gary Davey

You spent £6 billion on content last year. How do you decide what to buy? Right now our priority is regional production. So in Italy, it is shiny floor shows — Italy’s Got Talent, X-factor, and MasterChef. Because free TV has never done well.

We took them to a higher level of scale and glamour. In Germany, it is drama. The German TV market is very good with TV movies, drama series. It has never been good with long arc, complex stories, with lots of characters. Babylon Berlin (2017), our drama series, is set in the Berlin of 1929, with a big budget (€40 million). ...