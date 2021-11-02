SoftBank leads $93 million investment in NFT gaming firm the Sandbox

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, nine others sentenced to prison
Hong Kong Alliance hits back at Lam for striking group from firms' registry
Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong
Hong Kong's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser
Hong Kong's opposition Civic Party rocked by resignation of 11 councillors
-
The Sandbox, a Hong Kong-based gaming platform that allows users to build a virtual world using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has raised $93 million from investors led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, the company told Reuters on Monday.
The latest fund raising came a little over a year after its last round, as the company saw fast growth in monthly active users and crossed $144 million in transaction volume on the platform. It also marks Vision Fund 2's first investment in a company that issues its own cryptocurrency.
The Sandbox, majority-owned by blockchain gaming developer Animoca Brands, allows players to build, own, and monetize their virtual gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides creators with ownership as NFTs and offers tools to create assets on the platform.
It has announced partnership with brands and celebrities, including rapper Snoop Dogg, who will create a digital replica of his mansion in the Sandbox's metaverse.
The company declined to disclose its valuation, but the crypto currency it backs, the Sandbox coin, has a market cap of nearly $2 billion. The company said it currently owns about 22% of the tokens.
The price of the coin has jumped over 200% after Facebook announced it would change its name to Meta Platforms Inc last week, which spiked investor interest in companies that build metaverse gaming experience. Metaverse refers to the idea of a shared virtual platform that people can access through different devices and where they can move through digital environments.
This investment will help fuel the growth of the Sandbox creators' economy as it expands from gaming into fashion, architecture and virtual concerts, Sebastien Borget, chief operating officer and co-founder told Reuters in an interview.
"We are creating this open metaverse. We are positioning the Sandbox against those giant tech companies who are claiming the metaverse to be theirs, offering an alternative where users are first," said Borget.
Amid explosive growth for the NFT market, SoftBank has led a series of fundings in NFT-related companies this year. Its recent investments include sports NFT startup Candy Digital as well as NFT fantasy soccer game Sorare.
(Reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU