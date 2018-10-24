Softbank, Warburg, 4 others to invest $1.25 bn in debt-laden Airtel Africa

Six global investors, including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, and International, have agreed to invest $1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in Africa, the company said Wednesday.

The investment will be used to reduce Africa's existing debt of approximately $5 billion and help the growth of its African operations, the unit listed in the UK said.

has seen a turnaround of its business in recent years. The business unit in the last few quarters mitigated the impact of turbulent tariff war going on in on the consolidated financial performance of

"This primary equity issuance clearly underlines the confidence of leading global investors in Airtel Africa's successful business strategy and its potential to sustain growth and profitability," Raghunath Mandava, MD and CEO, Africa, Bharti Airtel, said.

subsequently intends an initial public offering and use the proceeds primarily for further reduction of debt, the statement said.

"The transaction will help us further deleverage our balance sheet and boost our capacity to upgrade networks, expand coverage in different markets and achieve rapid growth of Airtel Money across our operations," Mandava said.

The present transaction will not involve any sale of shares by existing shareholders, the company said.