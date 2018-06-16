South Indian Bank plans raising Rs 5.2 billion via securities

Private sector plans to raise up to Rs 5.2 billion through a mix of and to meet its business needs.

The bank's board will meet on July 11 and take up its fund raising agenda for the meeting.

Of the total Rs 5.2 billion to be raised, the bank said Rs 200 million will be raised through capital and Rs 5 billion will be mopped up through bonds.

On debt instruments, the bank said it can float long-term infrastructure bonds or such other

"The bank has been to meet the business requirements...the board of directors, after assessing its fund requirements, has proposed to obtain the consent of the members of the bank for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, up to Rs 5 billion in one or more tranches in domestic and/or overseas market to eligible investors on private placement basis," it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank raised Rs 4.9 billion by way of issuance of bonds till March 31, 2018 after approval from shareholders in previous AGM that was held on July 11, 217.

The capital position as on March 31, 2017 was 11.82 per cent as against the minimum requirement of 10.25 per cent. A banking company requires adequate capital not only to meet the needs of growing business, but also to meet the applicable regulatory requirements. As business grows, capital requires to be augmented, the lender said.

