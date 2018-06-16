Boeing plans to expand aerospace engineering footprint in Bengaluru

Global aerospace major announced its expansion of engineering and technology centre and said it would accommodate another 1,000 new employees to drive

The "newest phase" of India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) inaugurated yesterday would double the existing footprint and accommodate another 1,000 new employees, who will work on cutting-edge technologies that will drive from India, said.

The centre has increased its employee count from just 100 when it was inaugurated in early 2017, to over 1,000, the company said in a statement here.

As the centre grows over the next few years, it will develop into a team of over 2,500 employees in specialized fields of IT, engineering and R&D, it added.

The facility will help Boeing to scale up its aerospace, R&D and engineering activities in its existing facilities, the statement said.

The facility will also have an integrated lab for IoT, Analytics and Mobility, a 3DX lab to develop 3D experiences, a Systems Integration Lab and a Proof of Concepts Lab.

"Over 25 collaboration areas in the centre will enable teams to develop, scale and deliver aerospace innovations with agility. The facility will also drive strategic initiatives like Digital Transformation," the statement said.

The teams will innovate in digital aviation, electrical, mechanical and systems design and provide support for lab and flight testing for aircraft.

The company is also developing skills in the Indian aviation sector by partnering with vocational training institutes, industrial training institutes and its local partners to train workers for the aerospace industry.

"The new centre reflects an agile and driven Boeing in India, one that inspires people to collaborate and accelerate step-change innovation," Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar said.