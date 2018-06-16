Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers approves mill expansion at Rs 25.2 billion

-
The board of State government owned-Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd (TNPL) has given its approval for taking up mill expansion plan at Tiruchirapalli unit at a total investment of Rs 25.2 billion.
"The Board has accorded approval for the implementation of its Mill Expansion Plan at Unit II in a phased manner with pulp mill capacity of 400 TPD and 1,65,000 MT of printing and writing paper with a total capital outlay of Rs 25.2 billion," the company said in a regulatory filing.
For the year 2017, the total paper production was 353,000 tonnes, board production was at 141,000 tonnes, the company said in its policy note tabled recently.
On the exports front, TNPL said it shipped 80,784 metric tonnes of printing and writing paper in 2017-18 to 37 countries.
For the year 2017-18, the turnover clocked by the company was Rs 31.58 billion.
On the steps taken to improve operational performance, the company said it has installed a new Core Making machine at Mayanur and had also constructed an additional godown for Coated Board plant in Manapparai in Tiruchirapalli district.
A roll grinding machine facility has also been installed. The process improvement measures have been taken up at a cost of Rs 350 million, it said.
