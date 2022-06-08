SpiceJet extends ESOP scheme to employees to recognise efforts amid Covid

SpiceJet extended its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) scheme to mid to senior level employees and critical resource staff in recognition of their contribution to the Company in the last three years of the COVID-19 crisis.

SpiceJet already has an ESOP scheme in place for its top management.

Notably, the move of the Airline comes at a time when Jet Airways is set to make a comeback and a new airline Akasa Air planning to mark its entry later this year, thus opening scopes for the creation of more jobs in the sector.

CMD Ajay Singh has time and again spoken about the contribution, resilience, dedication and hard work of SpiceJet employees which helped SpiceJet surmount the biggest challenge in the aviation industry and human history in recent years.

He recently wrote to employees on the airline's 17th anniversary on May 23 (attached). SpiceJet ensured there were zero retrenchments during COVID-19.

