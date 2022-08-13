JUST IN
SpiceJet launches taxi service for its passengers at 28 airports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A link in the SMS will enable passengers to update details of pick-up location and pick-up time, the carrier said

SpiceJet on Friday said it has started taxi service for its passengers at 28 major airports, including Dubai.

Passengers booking SpiceJet flights will receive an SMS with details of the SpiceJet taxi service, the airline said in a statement noted.

A link in the SMS will enable passengers to update details of pick-up location and pick-up time, the carrier said.

When it is updated, their cab will get confirmed and a well-kept sanitized cab will be reserved for them for their departure to make their journey more convenient and hassle-free, it said.

In a statement, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "This end-to-end service will enhance the SpiceJet experience for our passengers. We are eliminating the stress of booking a cab to or from an airport with a convenient doorstep service, zero waiting and confirmed cabs at arrival station as well.

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 01:18 IST

