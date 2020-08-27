JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Group promoters recommend Puneet Bhatia as nominee in Shriram Transport
Business Standard

SpiceJet operates first ever long-haul cargo flight to Frankfurt

Airline major SpiceJet operated its first-ever long-haul cargo flight from Delhi to Frankfurt using wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft

Topics
SpiceJet | Cargo

IANS  |  New Delhi 

spicejet
SpiceJet

Airline major SpiceJet on Thursday operated its first-ever long-haul cargo flight from Delhi to Frankfurt using wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft.

Accordingly, SpiceJet's A340 carried 45 tonnes of cargo supplies from New Delhi to Germany.

"SpiceJet is now regularly operating non-stop cargo flights to Europe, Africa and CIS countries providing the fastest connectivity to Indian businesses, farmers, pharma companies to the rest of the world," said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Since March 25, SpiceJet has operated over 6,061 cargo flights and transported over 33,297 tonnes of cargo - this is more than double of all domestic airlines combined together - carrying medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world.

At present, SpiceJet's international cargo network now spans over 43 international destinations.

--IANS

rv/sn/ptr

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU