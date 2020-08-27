SpiceJet operates first ever long-haul cargo flight to Frankfurt

Airline major on Thursday operated its first-ever long-haul flight from Delhi to Frankfurt using wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft.

Accordingly, SpiceJet's A340 carried 45 tonnes of supplies from New Delhi to Germany.

" is now regularly operating non-stop flights to Europe, Africa and CIS countries providing the fastest connectivity to Indian businesses, farmers, pharma to the rest of the world," said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director,

Since March 25, SpiceJet has operated over 6,061 cargo flights and transported over 33,297 tonnes of cargo - this is more than double of all domestic airlines combined together - carrying medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world.

At present, SpiceJet's international cargo network now spans over 43 international destinations.

