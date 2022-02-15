SpiceJet posts net profit of Rs 23 cr in Q3, stock jumps 6%

-
ALSO READ
Hiving off logistics biz, fund raise to unlock value for SpiceJet investors
SpiceJet kicks off cargo business sale; valuation at Rs 2,500 crore
SpiceJet's plan to hive off cargo business faces challenge from creditors
HC grants SpiceJet relief against recovery proceedings by GST authorities
Aircraft leasing companies hit tax air pocket over SpiceJet dues
-
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday reported net profit of Rs 23 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It posted net loss of Rs 57 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 35% to Rs 2,201 crore as against Rs 1,631 crore in the year-ago period.
At 1435 hours on Tuesday, the company's stock on BSE was trading 6.3% higher at Rs 63.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU