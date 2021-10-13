SpiceJet revamps website with latest technology, improved features

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has launched a revamped website with improved features to offer its customers superior experience.

"The use of latest technology has helped ensure that SpiceJet's system (revamped website) is fast, scalable and secure," the private airline said in a statement.

It said the new website is designed to facilitate quick changes, making fast introduction of new products and offers to the customers.

"The new website will also allow passengers to check and compare seven days lowest fares on our enhanced flight selection page with additional filter options," the airline added.

First Published: Wed, October 13 2021. 18:24 IST

