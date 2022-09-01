SpiceJet stock recovers most of early lost ground; settles over 3% lower

-
ALSO READ
How the Ukraine war may give wings to Jet airways' international plans
NCLT extends Jet Airways revival plan deadline till March 29
Will hire male cabin crew on attaining a certain scale: Jet Airways
Jet Airways hires senior executives as it prepares to take wing again
Rupee recovers from record low, ends 7 paise higher at 77.47 to a dollar
-
Shares of SpiceJet recovered most of their early lost ground and settled over 3 per cent lower on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, it tumbled nearly 15 per cent after the company reported widening of net loss at Rs 789 crore during the April-June quarter of FY23.
The company's stock tanked 14.65 per cent to Rs 39.60 during the early trade on the BSE. Later, it recovered most of the lost ground and settled at Rs 44.95, lower by 3.13 per cent.
On the BSE, 15.66 lakh shares of the company were traded during the day.
The BSE Sensex fell 770.48 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at 58,766.59.
SpiceJet on Wednesday reported widening of net loss to Rs 789 crore in June quarter 2022-23 as high fuel prices and rupee depreciation adversely impacted the budget carrier.
Apart from facing financial turbulence, SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.
The low-cost carrier had a net loss of Rs 729 crore during the April-June 2021. In the latest June quarter, the net loss is Rs 420 crore, excluding forex adjustment.
"Total revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,478 crore as against Rs 1,266 crore, a year-on-year growth of 126 per cent, in the same quarter of the previous year," the airline said in a release.
Meanwhile, a SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik in Maharashtra from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday morning returned midway to the city due to an 'autopilot' snag, a DGCA official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 17:50 IST