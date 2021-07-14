SpiceJet ties up with eee-Taxi to deploy EVs for employees' movement

-
SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has tied up with startup eee-Taxi to deploy a fleet of electric vehicles for movement of its employees so that the logistics cost, travel time and carbon footprint can be reduced.
"In the first phase, the airline has deployed a fleet of premium (electric) vehicles across the Delhi-NCR region, including Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad," SpiceJet's statement noted.
The airline is now looking at extending the service pan-India in a phased manner, it said.
The move aims to significantly reduce employee logistics cost, travel time and carbon footprint thus fulfilling its commitment towards sustainability goals, it mentioned.
The eee-Taxi's smart algorithm will help the airline optimise its operations by reducing the travel time to airports while enhancing the trip and journey management, it said.
"Through route and cab optimisation, the airline is eyeing to save costs up to 30 per cent per vehicle in a 12 hour time horizon," it noted.
The entire operation of these electric vehicles will be commanded via Network Operation Centre (NOC) managed and controlled by Spicejet, it said.
"The e-Taxis will go through quality checks to ensure timely dispatch and constant tracking in order to provide a seamless and safe experience to all the crew members of the airline," it added.
