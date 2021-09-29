State Bank of India explores ways to debt finance start ups

-
ALSO READ
COGOS raises $2 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Transworld Group
AWS, MeitY Startup Hub collaborate to support growth of startups in India
Bengaluru rises up global startup ecosystem ranks, Delhi and Mumbai follow
Gupshup acquires New Jersey-based RBM player Dotgo for undisclosed sum
Y Combinator-backed fintech Karbon raises $12 mn in pre-Series A round
-
State Bank of India on Wednesday said it is trying to work out a way to debt finance start ups as current rules allow banks to fund only profitable companies.
Start ups raise equity fund to run their business and promoters are forced to dilute stake as debt funding is not available for the sector because they are loss making in the initial years, a senior official of the bank said.
We are struggling to debt fund start ups. Bank norms and rules allow debt funding to profitable ones. As initially startups are loss making, they are to be funded based on the viability of the idea only. We are trying a way out, SBI Managing Director - International Banking, Technology & Subsidiaries, Ashwini Kumar Tewari said at the annual general meeting of The Bengal Chamber.
He said the bank was doing equity funding through a subsidiary SBI Ventures and recognized that the country needs to support the start up culture.
The number of government recognized start ups under the 'Startup India' initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016, has grown nearly 85 times. Their number has increased from 504 in 2016 to overall 42,733 startups in 2020, according to the commerce ministry data. 9231695003
Speaking about the economy Tewari said despite a healthy recovery the country's growth will be lower than 2019 due to the pandemic.
Large businesses are doing well. The problem is in the SMEs and the small sector. Large corporations are repaying more. Credit growth is driven by retail, he said.
Referring to gold loans, he said they are not popular in India but there are a lot of them which indicate the pain the normal people have suffered. "If gold loan is increasing, it is good for business but it is also a sign of the helplessness of normal people, Tewari said.
The Bengal Chamber launched its Ease of Doing Business app during the day for industry stakeholders. Subscriber members as well as non-members can now make queries and take the benefit of experts of the Chamber in diverse areas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU