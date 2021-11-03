State-owned NMDC's iron ore output for Apr-Oct jumps 43% to 21 MT

State-owned has recorded 43 per cent jump in its output to 21.04 million tonne (MT) during the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal year, according to an official statement.

During the period, sales of the country's largest miner also registered 43 per cent growth to 22.08 MT, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

In the same period of preceding 2020-21 financial year, produced 14.66 MT of iron ore, while sales stood at 15.43 MT.

In October 2021, the company's output grew 37 per cent to 3.33 MT from 2.43 MT in the same month in 2020.

The company's sales during the month were at 3.58 MT, higher 42 per cent from 2.52 MT in October last year.

" is continuously outperforming itself with production and sales figures. The monthly output is the highest ever in any October month since inception...on the back of strong domestic demand," the statement said.

NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said, "As India's largest producer, NMDC's performance is an indication of the prevailing positive market sentiment of the mining and manufacturing sector."



NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore miner.

Besides iron ore, it is involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)