State-owned NMDC's iron ore output for Apr-Oct jumps 43% to 21 MT

-
ALSO READ
NMDC eyes 47 million tonne iron ore production in FY22
NMDC hikes lump ore price by Rs 700 per tonne; fines by Rs 1,500 per tonne
PLI scheme for specialty steel likely to attract Russian investors
Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran
India's crude steel output grows 46.9% to 9.2 mn tonnes in May: Report
-
State-owned NMDC has recorded 43 per cent jump in its iron ore output to 21.04 million tonne (MT) during the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal year, according to an official statement.
During the period, sales of the country's largest iron ore miner also registered 43 per cent growth to 22.08 MT, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.
In the same period of preceding 2020-21 financial year, NMDC produced 14.66 MT of iron ore, while sales stood at 15.43 MT.
In October 2021, the company's output grew 37 per cent to 3.33 MT from 2.43 MT in the same month in 2020.
The company's sales during the month were at 3.58 MT, higher 42 per cent from 2.52 MT in October last year.
"NMDC is continuously outperforming itself with production and sales figures. The monthly output is the highest ever in any October month since inception...on the back of strong domestic demand," the statement said.
NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said, "As India's largest iron ore producer, NMDC's performance is an indication of the prevailing positive market sentiment of the mining and manufacturing sector."
NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore miner.
Besides iron ore, it is involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU