Sterling and Wilson Solar names Amit Jain as global CEo effective May 31

-
ALSO READ
Amplus Solar buys rooftop solar assets of Sterling & Wilson totaling 7.2 Mw
Shadow over solar power
Sterling and Wilson Solar extends fall amid margin concerns; stock dips 11%
PLI scheme, basic customs duty: Only flickering benefits for solar power
Bharti Airtel picks up stake in Avaada's solar company
-
Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL), part of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, has announced the appointment of Amit Jain as global chief executive officer. He succeeds Bikesh Ogra, who relinquished the position on May 31, 2021.
Ogra would continue as a director on the company's board. Jain has been with Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited since January 2019 as the country head for the United States and Australia which are now key markets for the company.
Jain would take over the global operations of the company and report to the board of directors. He would now be responsible for business development, market growth and the P&L for SWSL that has its operations across more than 25 countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU