Sterling and Wilson Solar names Amit Jain as global CEo effective May 31

Solar Limited (SWSL), part of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, has announced the appointment of Amit Jain as global He succeeds Bikesh Ogra, who relinquished the position on May 31, 2021.

Ogra would continue as a director on the company's board. Jain has been with Solar Limited since January 2019 as the country head for the United States and Australia which are now key markets for the company.

Jain would take over the global operations of the company and report to the board of directors. He would now be responsible for business development, market growth and the P&L for SWSL that has its operations across more than 25 countries.