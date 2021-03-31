Sterling and Wilson Solar's US subsidiary bags Rs 890 crore order

-
Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday said that its US arm has bagged Rs 890 cr order in the pacific north-west region of the US.
"Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc (SWSS), the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL), has signed an order worth USD 121.7 million (Rs 890 crore) in the pacific north-west region of the United States of America," a company statement said.
According to statement, the order has been received from a leading sustainable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q4 FY 2022.
The SWSS will be managing the entire turn-key execution for the photovoltaic (PV) project.
The US market is one of the largest renewable markets globally and it has been the company's focus to become a significant player in this very important market.
The current order is from an existing customer in the US which shows that the company's global presence and local capabilities can play a significant role in becoming one of the leading solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies in the country.
Amit Jain Country Head, Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc said in the statement, With the renewed commitment by the new administration in renewable energy, that includes rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, investing USD 2 trillion in clean energy, and fully decarbonising the power sector by 2035, USA has huge potential.
He added that SWSS has a strong team of extremely talented professionals, based in Western USA, who will be managing the project.
Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (along with its subsidiaries) has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.8 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi - the world's largest single-site solar plant. The company also manages a portfolio of 8.1 GWp of O&M projects globally, a testament to its best-in-class services.
Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar EPC solutions provider.
