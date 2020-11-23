Strides Pharma Science gets USFDA nod for generic Prednisone tablets

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma gets US FDA nod for generic anti-inflammatory drug
Aurobindo, Zydus, Jubilant, others recall various products in US market
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net profit declines 85% to Rs 76.47 crore
FDA new drug approval run rate down in FY20 for most Indian pharma majors
India scaling up production of active pharmaceutical ingredients: Kant
-
Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Prednisone tablets, prescribed for a variety of conditions, including allergies, respiratory illness and arthritis.
The approval for Prednisone tablets by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) granted to the company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore, is for multiple strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.
The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Deltasone tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co, it added.
Citing IQVIA MAT September 2020 data, the company said the US market for Prednisone Tablets USP, 2.5 mg and 5 mg is approximately USD 30 million.
"The product will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market," it added.
The company has a total of 127 ANDA (abbreviated new drug applications) filings with USFDA of which 93 have been approved and 34 are pending approval.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU