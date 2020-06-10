Supreme Court to hear case on adjusted gross revenue on Thursday

-
The matter of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) will be heard by the Supreme Court on June 11 (Thursday).
The hearing may include the government's application that telecom companies be allowed to spread the payment of their dues over 20 years or less.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the matter tomorrow.
Earlier in March, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had approached the top court, seeking approval for a formula allowing telecom service providers to make annual installments of unpaid or remaining AGR dues in the next 20 years or more.
The plea said if the telecom companies face proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, it will have adverse impacts on competition and service in the telecom sector.
