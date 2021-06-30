Suresh Prabhu calls for greater role of startups in core sectors

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
Online presentations for MPs by Padma Awardees from today: LS Speaker
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
Time to frame rules under citizenship law extended by Parliament
Parliament productivity rising, as lawmakers take time to discuss bills
-
India's Sherpa at G20 and former union minister for commerce Suresh Prabhu has said that more significant participation of new-age companies is required in core sectors for faster economic growth of the country.
Prabhu emphasised on providing startups a level playing field to contribute to the growth of the country, while speaking at Zetwerk Dialogues, a public advocacy program aimed at raising awareness about opportunities in India's manufacturing, infrastructure, and supply chain ecosystem.
He also recommended creating a process-driven transparent mechanism that can facilitate an enabling environment for the new-age companies.
"Startups are breaking away from the past. Regulations, if not always, are based on what has happened in the past. So, you are regulating the past while the start-up ecosystem is breaking away from the past. Therefore, that's a problem," Prabhu said.
Noting that regulations are necessary he said: "Don't bring them based on old ideas, but by interacting with the start-ups and understanding what they are trying to achieve."
The former minister emphasised the need for a transparent, participatory, and rule-based regime for start-ups and legacy companies to drive innovations and futuristic technologies.
Prabhu added that the Indian economy's rate of growth would get accelerated with India's vaccination drive picking up pace, which will revive businesses and, in turn the overall economy.
Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Zetwerk said: "By tapping into the country's existing capacity and capabilities, we intend to create a strong manufacturing network that not just boosts the MSME ecosystem of the country but can deliver projects in a time bound, reliable and efficient manner."
"With PLIs adding to the support from the government, we look forward to the next phase of evolutionary growth for the sector," he said.
--IANS
rrb/sn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU