Online presentations for MPs by Padma Awardees from today: LS Speaker

Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha Secretariat is organising 'Presentations by Eminent Social Workers for the benefit of Members of Parliament' from January 18 to January 22, Lok Sabha speaker said here on Monday.

Twenty Padma Awardees will make presentations online in their respective field of expertise the next five days. Every day four Padma Awardees will make a presentation of 45 minutes each from 10.30 am to 2.00 pm.

"Lok Sabha has taken a unique initiative of providing a platform for the Members of where best practices from various field of social and developmental work will be shared by Eminent Social Workers from various states of the country who have been awarded prestigious for their immense contribution to their field of work," read an the official release.

Accredited persons, who are recognized by the government of India for their distinguished contribution in social service and other related fields and are awarded by the prestigious Padma Awards, will make a presentation on the subject of their expertise.

The objective of the presentation is to make the Members of aware of the best practices which are available in various fields across the country which if found suitable and adaptable, the same model may be adopted by them for the developmental work of their respective constituencies.

"All the distinguished people of the country who have been awarded the by the Pride Institution of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Members of of India are sharing their experiences through virtual medium. They have done outstanding and commendable work in different areas of the society through social service, through human welfare, through science, agriculture," said

"Experience of their work should be given to specific people of the society, elected public representatives. Members of Parliament can share their experiences and views among themselves. Because, it is the responsibility of the Members of Parliament to bring about a comprehensive change in the society, the experiences, thoughts, important specific work done by the people who have been awarded our Padma Awards, which has brought about a massive change in the society, certainly the Member of Parliament and the Padma Award. We will share our experiences and we will assimilate their ideas on how we can bring changes in social life," he added.

The Padma Awardees will provide their guidance and support to the Members of Parliament in carrying out such initiatives in their constituencies. The Presentations by the Padma Awardees range over various subjects from Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Biogas, Agro-bio diversity conservation to Rehabilitation of divyang and Micro-finance and self-help group.

The Platform will provide an opportunity to eminent social workers awarded with to put forth their hard work and contribution to their respective fields of expertise and share their experiences which may later be adopted all over the country. The platform will be valuable to the Members of Parliament in enhancing their developmental work in their respective constituencies where they can adapt from the best practices of the country for the welfare of their constituencies.

All the Presentations made by the Padma Awardees will be recorded and made available on the Members' Portal which can be viewed by Members of Parliament at any point in time. Contact Details of the Padma Awardees will also be shared on the Members Portal with the Members so that Padma Awardees can be contacted by them for their guidance and support concerning their fields of expertise.

The Padma Awardees who will be giving the presentations are - Sundaram Verma (Padma Shri 2020); Trinity Saioo (Padma Shri 2020); Radhamohan and Sabarmatee (Padma Shri 2020); Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli (Padma Shri 2019); Bharat Bhushan Tyagi (Padma Shri 2019); Genabahi Dargabhai Patel (Padma Shri 2017); Ramesh Babaji Maharaj (Padma Shri 2019); Rahibai Soma Popere (Padma Shri 2020); Dr Rajani Kant (Padma Shri 2019); Bimal Kumar Jain (Padma Shri 2020); S Ramakrishnan (Padma Shri 2020); Javed Ahmad Tak Padma Shri 2020; Dr Anil Prakash Joshi (Padma Bhushan 2020); Himmata Ram Bhambhu (Padma Shri 2020); Kalyan Singh Rawat (Padma Shri 2020); Romulus Whitaker (Padma Shri 2018); Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji (Padma Shri 2020); Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal (Padma Shri 2017); Madurai Chinna Pillai (Padma Shri 2019); Mahesh Sharma (Padma Shri 2019).

