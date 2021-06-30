CredR raises $6.5 million in its latest round led by Yamaha Motors

-
ALSO READ
Yamaha Music India launches new RX-V AV receivers starting at Rs 47,490
Yamaha Motor slashes price of FZ 25 bike range by up to Rs 19,300
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
CredR to ride deeper into small towns on rising demand for used 2-wheelers
What to expect from December quarter results of Tata Motors today
-
Bengaluru-based Incredible
Technologies Private Ltd (CredR) has raised Rs 48.1 crore (USD 6.5 million) in its latest round led by Yamaha Motors, and existing investors Omidyar Network India and Eight Roads Ventures, with participation from automotive focused Astarc Ventures.
CredR,a used two-wheeler consumer brand, has a chain of showrooms in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, NCR and Rajasthan, it said in a statement.
The funding will be used towards consolidating its market position, strengthening its technology platform and expanding customer offerings, it said.
Founded in 2015, CredR has over 1,00,000 dealers in the country.
Even though India's used two-wheeler market accounts for over 30 million annualised units, challenges around standardisation of pricing, strong quality inspection and customer experience, and most notably post-sales support, persist, the statement said.
"CredR's mission is to solve the existing trust deficit in the category through their full-stack vertically- integrated business model empowered with technology," it was stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU