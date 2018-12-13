Suzlon Group bags 50.4 mega Mw order in Tamil Nadu from Atria Power

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wind power, Suzlon

Wind turbine maker Suzlon Group on Thursday said it has bagged a 50.4 mega watt (Mw) order in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru-based Atria Power.

Suzlon will install 24 units of wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower, with rated capacity of 2.1 Mw each. The project is located in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu and is in advance stages, Suzlon said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the project will be commissioned in two phases by first half of financial year 2019-20.

Suzlon will execute the project on a turnkey basis and will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services, the company said.

Atria Power has projects in hydro, wind, solar and hybrid segments. The company has an investment plan of Rs 30 billion and aims to scale its projects over the next five years.
 

Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading 1.89 per cent higher at Rs 5.38 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Thu, December 13 2018. 11:30 IST

