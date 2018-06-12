Suzuki to unveil mini SUV Jimny with 2-door design on July 5: Details here

Japan unveiling and India launch details
Japanese automobile manufacturer Suzuki is gearing up to launch the fourth generation of its mini sports utility vehicle – the Jimny -- in its home country on July 5. The Jimny is also likely to come to India, though there has been no official confirmation yet. You know the Jimny -- they called its second generation avatar the Maruti Jypsy in India. The older version doesn't only have a different name, but also a longer wheelbase accustomed to Indian road conditions than the Jimny.
Suzuki Jimny design
The Jimny has always been a two-door design off-road vehicle, and the fourth generation seems to follow the same design language, albeit with some major cosmetic upgrades. According to leaked images and an alleged official brochure, the car would sport circular projected headlamps mounted on five-vertical-slit-design front grill, along with turn indicators. The fog lamps, on the other hand would be on the front bumper.
Suzuki Jimny features
The Jimny is expected to take inspiration from Suzuki Baleno and Swift. It is likely to come with automatic climate control air conditioning system, auto light and wipers, on-steering controllers, and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment.
Suzuki Jimny engine configurations
Though, the engine configuration and other technical details are still under wraps, it is expected that the Indian version would get two variants. Based on Maruti K-series engines, the Jimny is expected to get a 1-litre turbo-charged, three-cylinder petrol engine with direct fuel injection and the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, similar to the one seen in Maruti Baleno -- but with enhanced gear to power ratio, enhance torque and horse power to match car’s off-roading capabilities.