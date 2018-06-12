JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

Govt to revise terms for Air India sale after failing to attract bids
Business Standard

Suzuki to unveil mini SUV Jimny with 2-door design on July 5: Details here

The Jimny has always been a two-door design off-road vehicle, and the fourth generation seems to follow the same design language, but with some major cosmetic upgrades

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 



Japan unveiling and India launch details

Japan unveiling and India launch details
1 / 4
Suzuki Jimny Photo: Indian Autos Blog

Japanese automobile manufacturer Suzuki is gearing up to launch the fourth generation of its mini sports utility vehicle – the Jimny -- in its home country on July 5. The Jimny is also likely to come to India, though there has been no official confirmation yet. You know the Jimny -- they called its second generation avatar the Maruti Jypsy in India. The older version doesn't only have a different name, but also a longer wheelbase accustomed to Indian road conditions than the Jimny.
 

Suzuki Jimny design

Suzuki Jimny design
2 / 4
Photo: Indian Autos Blog

The Jimny has always been a two-door design off-road vehicle, and the fourth generation seems to follow the same design language, albeit with some major cosmetic upgrades. According to leaked images and an alleged official brochure, the car would sport circular projected headlamps mounted on five-vertical-slit-design front grill, along with turn indicators. The fog lamps, on the other hand would be on the front bumper.

Suzuki Jimny features

Suzuki Jimny features
3 / 4
Suzuki Jimny third-generation

The Jimny is expected to take inspiration from Suzuki Baleno and Swift. It is likely to come with automatic climate control air conditioning system, auto light and wipers, on-steering controllers, and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Suzuki Jimny engine configurations

Suzuki Jimny engine configurations
4 / 4
Suzuki Jimny interior

Though, the engine configuration and other technical details are still under wraps, it is expected that the Indian version would get two variants. Based on Maruti K-series engines, the Jimny is expected to get a 1-litre turbo-charged, three-cylinder petrol engine with direct fuel injection and the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, similar to the one seen in Maruti Baleno -- but with enhanced gear to power ratio, enhance torque and horse power to match car’s off-roading capabilities.

First Published: Tue, June 12 2018. 17:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements