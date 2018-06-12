Suzuki to unveil mini SUV Jimny with 2-door design on July 5: Details here

Japanese automobile manufacturer is gearing up to launch the fourth generation of its mini sports utility vehicle – the Jimny -- in its home country on July 5. The Jimny is also likely to come to India, though there has been no official confirmation yet. You know the Jimny -- they called its second generation avatar the Maruti Jypsy in India. The older version doesn't only have a different name, but also a longer wheelbase accustomed to Indian road conditions than the Jimny.

