Swiggy allows employees to work outside company to make more money

It said this could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on full-time job or have a conflict of interest with company's business in any way

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

"With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world-class 'people first' organisation," Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources at Swiggy, said.

On-demand delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday introduced a new "Moonlighting" policy for its employees that will let them take up external projects to make more money.

Swiggy said this could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with the company's business in any way.

"Swiggy has always strived to understand the diverse aspirations of its employees and to design its organisational policies to suit their evolving needs," Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources at Swiggy, said in a statement.

"With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world-class 'people first' organisation," Menon added.

The policy prescribes guidelines that employees must adhere to while pursuing moonlighting projects. Projects that pose a higher risk of conflict of interest or interference with the employee's duties to Swiggy are subject to an approval process.

The policy is available to all full-time employees of Bundl Technologies, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associate, and group companies.Last week, Swiggy announced its permanent work-from-anywhere policy for most of its roles.

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 15:52 IST

