Swiggy denies exodus of restaurants amid deep discounting concerns

Amid reports about hundreds of delisting from Dineout, sources said only 20 brands with nearly 400 outlets have delisted from Swiggy’s out platform. They said out of 400 food outlets, 250 belong to one of the brands alone.



Industry sources said besides these have deregistered themselves from most of the discovery platforms including Pay and EazyDiner, amid discounting concerns. Some of these brands include Smoke House Deli, Social, The Beer Cafe, Mamagoto, and Wow! Momo.