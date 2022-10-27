JUST IN
Business Standard

Swiggy denies exodus of restaurants amid deep discounting concerns

Amid reports about hundreds of restaurants delisting from Swiggy Dineout, sources said only 20 brands with nearly 400 outlets have delisted from Swiggy's dining out platform

Topics
Swiggy | NRAI | restaurants

Peerzada Abrar & Akshara Srivastava  |  Bengaluru/New Delhi 

swiggy

Amid reports about hundreds of restaurants delisting from Swiggy Dineout, sources said only 20 brands with nearly 400 outlets have delisted from Swiggy’s dining out platform. They said out of 400 food outlets, 250 belong to one of the brands alone.

Industry sources said besides Swiggy these restaurants have deregistered themselves from most of the restaurant discovery platforms including Zomato Pay and EazyDiner, amid discounting concerns. Some of these brands include Smoke House Deli, Social, The Beer Cafe, Mamagoto, and Wow! Momo.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 22:38 IST

