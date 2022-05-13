Swiggy enters high-end dining market with acquisition of Dineout

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank-backed Swiggy eyes $800-mn IPO early next year: Report
What is behind Swiggy's $10.7 billion valuation?
TVS Motor Company, Swiggy join hands for food delivery on electric vehicles
TMS Ep94: Swiggy, Accenture's Piyush Singh, markets, Money Bill
Swiggy expects 2 mn Instamart cloth bags returned per month by end of year
-
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday announced it has acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, for an undisclosed sum.
Dineout, which serves millions across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition.
"Times Internet and the founding team should be credited for the transformational impact they have brought about in the dining out experience through their products, technology, and vast selection of restaurant partners," said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.
Dineout founders will join Swiggy once the acquisition is completed.
"The acquisition will allow Swiggy to explore synergies and offer new experiences in a high-use category," Majety added.
Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain, and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout helps people discover the best restaurants, make table reservations, enjoy discounts and privileges across select restaurants.
The acquisition will also help Swiggy's restaurant partners reach more customers and grow their business.
"With Swiggy's deep understanding of the ecosystem and our shared passion for a superior consumer and restaurant experience, our joint forces will help provide a holistic platform in this industry," said Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO, Dineout.
In the last 20 months, Swiggy has also expanded Instamart, its quick commerce grocery delivery to 28 cities, and Genie, its pick up and drop service to 68 cities.
The food delivery platform currently connects consumers to over 1,90,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 520 cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU