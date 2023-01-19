JUST IN
Amazon faces over $60K penalty for unsafe warehouse work conditions
Email marketing leader Mailchimp hacked, customers' data compromised
PhonePe raises $350 mn from General Atlantic at $12 bn valuation
JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI
Amazon begins new round of job cuts, lays off over 18,000 people: Report
Twitter's 27-hour online auction as Elon Musk grapples with rent
SII seeks inclusion of Covovax in CoWIN portal as booster dose for adults
Paint industry could see further downsides on demand, competitive pressures
NCLT asks lenders to delay round of second auction for Reliance Capital
Vedanta to acquire debt-laden Meenakshi Energy for Rs 1,440 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Amazon faces over $60K penalty for unsafe warehouse work conditions
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 8-10% from 6000-strong workforce

The plan for layoffs comes at a time when Swiggy is aspiring to turn operationally profitable before its IPO

Topics
Swiggy | layoff | Companies

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Swiggy is considering another round of layoffs amid a funding slowdown. In order to rationalise costs the food and grocery delivery platform is planning to slash 8-10 per cent of its 6,000-strong workforce, The Financial Express reported on Thursday.

The report said the planned layoffs are likely to have the most impact on employees in product, engineering and operation departments.

Swiggy has said previously that it is aiming to be operationally profitable before its IPO, which has been delayed to the later half of this year due to poor performance of tech stocks in recent months.

The company reportedly concluded its performance review in October 2022, following which everal employees were put under a performance improvement plan (PIP).

Citing sources, the FE report said Swiggy employees are under immense work pressure as the management has been shuffling teams to achieve the numbers and hit positive unit economics before launching the IPO.

Also, amid increasing global uncertainties and fears of a recession, Indian startups are staring at a likely funding winter. Brokerage firm Jefferies said in November that Swiggy was fast losing market share to its rival Zomato.

Swiggy's losses more than doubled to Rs 3,628.90 crore in FY22. The losses were believed to be due to the result of the company's efforts to grow its gross revenue, which rose 124 per cent to Rs 5,705 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,547 crore in FY21.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Swiggy

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.