Swiss banking major UBS appoints Uday Odedra as new country head for India

-
ALSO READ
UBS reports 99% rise in third quarter profit, smashes expectations
Ubs Principal Capital Asia sells IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 148 cr
Cloud over banks, NBFC stocks as moratorium ends and NPA concerns weigh
UBS Principal Capital Asia sells shares worth Rs 150 cr in Axis Bank
UBS Principal Capital Asia sells Axis Bank shares worth over Rs 150 cr
-
Swiss banking major UBS on Monday announced the elevation of Uday Odedra as the country head of its India operations, which employ over 6,700 people.
It has created a new post of chairman for India and made Harald Egger, who holds the post at present, as the chairman, as per an official statement.
Odedra has been with the bank for two decades and was based in London before joining the founding team of the India operations in 2015, it said.
It can be noted that a lot of banks and financial institutions of the world have their in-house global delivery centres in the country delivering work and handling processes here.
UBS-Business Solution Centers employs over 6,700 people in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad, and provides services toUBSbusinesses globally, the bank's statement said.
The UBS statement said Odedra played a central role in developingits digital and technology presence in India and he was also named head of technology for the Asia Pacific region in 2017.
Egger will relocate to Switzerland and provide strategic oversight to the India operations and continue as the group head corporate services, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU