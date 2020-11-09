Swiss banking major UBS appoints Uday Odedra as new country head for India

Swiss banking major UBS on Monday announced the elevation of Uday Odedra as the country head of its India operations, which employ over 6,700 people.

It has created a new post of chairman for India and made Harald Egger, who holds the post at present, as the chairman, as per an official statement.

Odedra has been with the bank for two decades and was based in London before joining the founding team of the India operations in 2015, it said.

It can be noted that a lot of banks and financial institutions of the world have their in-house global delivery centres in the country delivering work and handling processes here.

UBS-Business Solution Centers employs over 6,700 people in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad, and provides services toUBSbusinesses globally, the bank's statement said.

The UBS statement said Odedra played a central role in developingits digital and technology presence in India and he was also named head of technology for the Asia Pacific region in 2017.

Egger will relocate to Switzerland and provide strategic oversight to the India operations and continue as the group head corporate services, it said.

