TaMo, ICICI Bank tie up to offer financing solutions to its EV dealers
'Apple looks to scale up manufacturing in India', says Piyush Goyal
Hit hard by Microsoft layoffs, Halo developer says franchise 'here to stay'
Hero Electric partners with Maxwell for battery management systems
Sterlite Power bags orders worth Rs 3,800 crore from April to December
Vistara reports first ever quarterly profit in Q3, figure undisclosed
IndiGrid to acquire 100% stake in Khargone Transmission for Rs 1497 crore
Thousands of Indian IT professionals jobless, scrambling for options in US
Amazon launches dedicated air cargo service in India to speed up deliveries
Google pauses green card applications from employees amid layoffs
Business Standard

TaMo, ICICI Bank tie up to offer financing solutions to its EV dealers

The EV dealers can avail flexible repayment tenures through the partnership, the company said

Topics
Tata Motors | ICICI Bank  | Electric Vehicle

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

EVs, Electric vehicles, cars, automobile, charging, battery
Tata Motors on Monday said it has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer financing solutions to its authorised passenger electric vehicle dealers.

Under the partnership, ICICI Bank will provide inventory funding to the authorised passenger EV dealers in addition to the bank's funding to dealers for diesel and petrol models, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"Our dealer network forms a part of our core support pillars, and through their constant effort, we ride the electrification wave in India.

"We are confident that through this tie-up, we will make EVs more accessible and the EV purchase process a seamless and memorable experience for our customers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

The EV dealers can avail flexible repayment tenures through the partnership, the company said.

ICICI Bank Executive Director Rakesh Jha said the electric vehicle industry is growing at a rapid pace with the rising consumer demand for environment-friendly electric vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 16:49 IST

