Hero Electric partners with Maxwell for battery management systems

-
ALSO READ
GoPro launches Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition, Mini: Know price, features
Hero Electric to invest Rs 2,500 crore to launch 4 million units by 2026
Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into EV segment: Brokerages
Can India become a global EV battery player?
GoPro Hero 11 Black first impressions: Versatile, easy-to-use action camera
-
Hero Electric on Monday said it has entered into a long-term partnership with Maxwell Energy Systems for the supply of advanced battery management systems.
Under the partnership, Maxwell will supply more than 10 lakh units of its battery management systems (BMS) over the next three years to Hero Electric, the company said in a statement.
Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said the BMS solution from Maxwell will help the company provide safe and performance-oriented EVs to its customers.
"This partnership will also help us build the local supply chain and support the Make in India mission, further reducing our import dependency. With Maxwell on board, we now have two solid reliable partners to future proof our battery designs," he added.
Maxwell's newly designed automotive-safe BMS supports multiple chemistries and configurations to cater to the entire e2W range of Hero Electric. It also comes with additional technical capabilities such as high-side switching and hot-plugging for seamless swapping, the statement said.
The two partners will work on a new range of advanced electronics products for the Indian EV market, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 14:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU