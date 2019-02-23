Tata Aerospace & Defence, Airbus await contract to manufacture 56 aircraft

An unusual sight in Bengaluru, the Portuguese Air Force Airbus C295 transporter shuddered as the pilot revved its twin turboprops to maximum.

As he released the brakes, the plane shot forward, accelerating down the runway almost like a fighter, lifting off in just 700 metres and climbing rapidly to mission altitude. On board the aircraft, displayed at Aero India 2019, Business Standard was shown its multiple mission capability — the ability to transport 71 people, lift 7.25 tonnes of cargo or monitor the sea for 11 hours non-stop, using sophisticated radar and infra-red ...