Tata Chemicals shares zoom nearly 10%; hit 52-week high after Q1 earnings

Shares of Tata Chemicals on Friday jumped nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.
The stock gained 9.70 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 844 on BSE.
On NSE, it jumped 9.71 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 844.
Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 342.33 crore for the June quarter, helped by a rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 74.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Tata Chemicals said in a BSE filing.
Income from operations grew by 27 per cent to Rs 2,977 crore from Rs 2,348 crore in the year-ago period.
This was mainly due to rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India, the company added.
